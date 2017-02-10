Manhattan Regional Airport to Accept Larger Planes, Make Security Modifications

The City of Manhattan has notified American Airlines that Manhattan Regional Airport would accept larger aircraft and make necessary airport security modifications to begin service with those larger planes on May 5th.

During the Manhattan City Commission meeting this week, commissioners expressed concern about the quick timeline and costs associated with making the security changes. However, City Administration has identified a recommended funding plan to allow the changes to occur.

ExpressJet Airlines notified MHK of its intent to begin operating on behalf of American Airlines with CR7 ( 65-seat ) planes on the airport’s three daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. According to federal regulations, an airport must have a complete Airport Security Program if the airline’s aircraft have 61 or more seats. The CR7 planes will have overhead and cargo space, an additional flight attendant and Wi-Fi capabilities. The larger planes also will have the ability to accommodate larger group travel and will experience 5-10 minute quicker in-air flight times.