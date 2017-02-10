MPC Recommends Approval

The Junction City – Geary County Metropolitan Planning Commission has recommended approval on a special use permit for a former business incubator and warehouse building at 2715 Industrial Street as an applied behavior medical clinic. The site is near Old Highway 40 on the south side of Junction City.

Amanda Isaac works to help children diagnosed with autism. She needs more room than her current facility at 709 West 6th Street provides. The MPC was informed that at her current site Isaac is having to turn two to three clients per week away. With a larger facility she could serve more children and hire more staff.

The MPC recommendation goes to the Junction City Commission for final consideration.