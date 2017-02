The Londeen Funeral Chapel, Chapman announces the death of Wayne Herbert Sellin, 88, of Rural Chapman. He passed away February 8, 2017 at Enterprise Estates.

Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 13 at the Londeen Funeral Chapel.  Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14 at the Lyona United Methodist Church.

Memorials are to the Lyona United Methodist Church in care of Londeen Funeral Chapel, PO Box 429, Chapman, Kansas 67431.