Rusty’s and Rusty’s Outback in Aggieville Closing Due to ‘unforeseen events’

Rusty’s and Rusty’s Outback in Aggieville will be permanently closing its doors.

The business announced the news on their Facebook page and said they will focus their energy on Kite’s Bar and Grill.

The statement reads:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the end of an Aggieville era. Rusty’s and Rusty’s Outback will be closed due to unforeseen events. From this point on, we will be shifting our focus to Kite’s Bar and Grill and will continue to provide the same amazing atmosphere there. It has been a great pleasure serving the best customers in Manhattan, as well as those visiting us for great live entertainment or simply a casual cocktail. the bar’s legacy will live on through vivid memories of joyous experiences and through our staff which will still be working hard at Kite’s to provide quality entertainment and excellent service.

We would like to take this time to thank all of our loyal customers for coming to Rusty’s and Outback weekend after weekend, year after year. Luckily, we will maintain this longtime Manhattan legacy at Kite’s, where you can always find a place to meet your friends and have a good time.”