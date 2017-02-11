FBI issues Alert, offers reward for “Barrel Chested Bandit”

KANSAS CITY -The FBI office in Kansas City circulated a wanted poster for a man dubbed the “Barrel Chested Bandit.”

Since August of last year, he is believed responsible for as many as eight bank robberies in three states.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000.

The “Barrel Chested Bandit” is described as a white male in his mid-40s to early 50s, 5’6” – 5’10” tall, approximately 250 pounds, with a large build, light complexion and gray hair. He has worn a baseball cap in all of the robberies and sunglasses in six of the eight.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2016, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect robbed

the Arizona Central Credit Union located at 787 South Alvernon Way, in Tucson,

Arizona.

On Wednesday, August 31, 2016, at approximately 11:22 a.m., the suspect robbed

the LeTourneau Federal Credit Union located at 2301 South High Street in

Longview, Texas.

On Monday, September 12, 2016, at approximately 2:03 p.m., the suspect robbed

the Bank of the West located at 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue NE, in

Albuquerque, New Mexico.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2016, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the suspect robbed the

First Bank Southwest located at 2400 South Georgia Street in Amarillo, Texas.

On Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the suspect

robbed the Alliance Bank located at 1226 South Broadway in Sulphur Springs,

Texas.

On Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at approximately 9:27 a.m., the suspect

robbed the U.S. Bank located at 2300 Louisiana Boulevard NE in Albuquerque,

New Mexico.

On Monday, December 12, 2016, at approximately 6: 45 p.m., the suspect robbed

the Amarillo National Bank located at 2530 South Georgia Street in Amarillo,

Texas.

On Saturday, February 4, 2017, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect robbed

the First National Bank located at 2021 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In each robbery, the subject produced a small frame handgun, ordered the teller to give him money, and exited on foot. The subject has made off with an undisclosed amount of money. To date, no one has been injured.

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the serial bank robber. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

If you have any information concerning this case, you are urged contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov