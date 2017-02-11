Flint Hills Regional Program 2016-2017 Class Graduation

The 2016-2017 graduates of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program Class were honored Friday night at the Courtyard by Marriott convention center in Junction City.

Class members included from Junction City, Anthony Dokes, and Kevin Walker, Ellen Becker of Milford, Patsy LaMothe of Abilene, from Manhattan Kathy Bellinder, Clay E. Boyer, Bob Everdeen, Jesse Gilpin, Robin Graham, Micah Hydeman, George Mummert Jr., Clay Nauman, Jesse R. Romo, Marcia Rozell, Jamie Schrock, Robert Smith, Angie Sutton and Jared Tremblay, plus Susan Adams and Tanya Purvis of Westmoreland, Shawn Cheever and Joe Fanning of St. George, and Stacie Eichem of Wamego.