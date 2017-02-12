Big 12 Basketball Results

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kindred Wesemann scored 17 points and Lanie Page 16 and Number 25 Kansas State pulled away for an 80-68 win over Iowa State Saturday. Both players went 6 of 9 from the field and hit three 3-pointers in Manhattan, Kansas. Kayla Middlebrook and Eternati Willock added 11 points apiece for the Wildcats.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Number 13 West Virginia to a foul-plagued 85-66 victory over Kansas State Saturday. Wesley Iwundu led five Wildcats in double figures with 14 points.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Number 11 Texas had no letdown after defeating Number 2 Baylor Monday, rolling to a 75-42 win over Kansas Saturday for the Longhorns’ 18th straight win. Jessica Washington had 15 points and Kylee Kopaitch 14 for the lady Jayhawks in Austin.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Josh Jackson had 31 points and 11 rebounds and made a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to lift Number 3 Kansas to an 80-79 victory over Texas Tech Saturday. After Kansas inbounded the ball with 5.4 seconds left, Jackson was fouled and missed the first free throw before making the game-winner in Lubbock.