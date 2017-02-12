Elisa Robinson Wins 160 Pound Title

Junction City High School freshman Elisa Robinson captured first place in the 160 pound weight class at the Kansas Girls High School Wrestling Championship hosted by McPherson High School. Blue Jay coach Bob Laster noted it is not mandated by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, but the competition was hosted by McPherson High School, giving young women the opportunity to go up against female competitors.

Laster reported that Robinson went 4-0 in competition and she pinned all four opponents. “She’s definitely a good wrestler.” Laster added he’s hopeful this is a good indicator for getting girls wrestling started in Kansas. “She’s a good hard worker in the ( wrestling ) room and she’s a good wrestler.” Robinson was coached in the tournament by Blue Jay Assistant Wrestling Coach Ralph Coy.