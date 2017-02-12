Lawrence Shatters K-State Triple Jump Record

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Freshman Shardia Lawrence leaped to a new K-State triple jump record in Arkansas, while six more Wildcats recorded personal bests in Iowa Saturday, to conclude a weekend of split squad competition at both the Tyson Invitational and Iowa State Classic.

Lawrence’s leap of 13.75m/45-01.50 helped her surpass Chaytan Hill, who held the school record for 13 years after setting the previous school best of 13.65m/44-09.50 at the Big 12 Championships in 2004. The freshman’s mark is currently the top jump in the Big 12 Conference and the third-best mark in Division I this season.

“Obviously, there were some good individual performances today,” Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Cliff Rovelto said. “We had some folks coming off injuries that performed well, which is encouraging going into the conference meet. We are also behind in some areas from where we should be, so we have some fine tuning to do over the next couple of weeks.”

K-State’s rookie triple jumper started off competition in Arkansas in fine fashion, opening with a personal-best jump of 13.50m/44-03.50 the first time down the runway. She bested that mark by nine centimeters on her second attempt, pulling within six centimeters of the school record with a leap of 13.59m/44-07, before eclipsing the record on her third attempt. The St. Catherine, Jamaica native went on to finish in second place behind Florida’s Yanis David, who won with a leap of 13.93m/45-08.50 on the final attempt of the competition, a mark that ranks second in the country at this point of the season.

K-State newcomer Konstantina Romaiou also recorded a personal best in the triple jump, finishing in 10th place with a leap of 12.47m/40-11. That mark was recorded on her final attempt after battling back from a first-attempt foul. Fellow freshman triple jumper Javier Lowe, jumping for just the second time as a Wildcat, recorded a personal best in the men’s section of the event with a jump of 15.48m/50-09.50, which he nailed on his first attempt.

For the second consecutive day, K-State turned in strong marks at the Iowa State Classic as well. Junior Christoff Bryan, jumping for just the third time this season, dominated the men’s high jump with a final mark of 2.20m/7-02.50 on his final attempt at the height. Bryan had three attempts at 2.25m/7-04.25, but could not clear the bar.

Fellow jumper Angelo Gordon fouled his first two attempts in the triple jump in Ames, but a big leap of 14.44m/47-04.50, his eventual best mark in the series, propelled him into the finals where he finished in seventh place. Thrower Brett Neelly was the only other Wildcat in action in the field on Saturday, finishing in fourth place in shot put with a toss of 17.87m/58-08.50.

On the track, sophomore Ranae McKenzie used a huge personal-best run of 54.18 in the 400-meter dash to finish in second place out of 43 racers. Her mark moves her to sixth on the school’s all-time list, overtaking Michelle Maxey’s time of 54.81. Freshman Justin Davis also recorded a personal best in the 400-meter dash, running 49.36 to finish in 31st place.

The 800-meter provided another talking point from Ames, as three Wildcats recorded new personal bests. Senior Marija Stambolic used her new personal-best time of 2:09.53 to win the fifth heat of the event and finish in 19th place overall, moving her to seventh on the school’s all-time list.

Sophomore Kurt Loevenstein finished third in heat six with a personal-best 1:50.51, good for ninth on the school’s all-time list, to finish in 20th overall. Freshman Travis Hodge won his heat and finished in 34th place overall after crossing the finish line in 1:52.20, his new personal best.

Mile runner Sam Oxandale also had a huge day on the track, making up six spots in the final half mile to finish in sixth place in heat three and 22nd overall with a personal-best time of 4:12.77, more than five seconds faster than his previous personal best.

K-State also saw three freshmen 60-meter hurdlers advance to the finals in the event, led by Nina Schultz, who qualified with a time of 8.51 before finishing in third place overall with a final mark of 8.46. Ariel Okorie crossed the finish line in the finals in 8.59 to finish in sixth place, while Lauren Taubert finished in eighth place with a time of 8.87.

The Wildcats return home for their final indoor meet before the Big 12 Championship as the team hosts the Steve Miller Open on February 17 in Ahearn Field House.