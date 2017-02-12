Police: Dozens of guns taken in Kansas burglary

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify suspects.

Unknown suspects burglarized P4 Firearms 1556 North Broadway in Wichita early Saturday and got away with a long list of firearms, according to a social media report.

The store was closed on Saturday due to the burglary.

If you have any information on the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. Please check any firearms before you buy them to make sure you are not buying stolen property.

If you come across any of the firearms on the list, call 911 so officers can come investigate.