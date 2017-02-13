Academic Recognition for Lady Jay Volleyball

The Junction City Lady Jay volleyball team has achieved All Team Academics from the Kansas Volleyball Association. The Lady Jays qualified with a 3.88 grade point average.

On Monday the Association also announced their All Academic First Team and Honorable Mention selections. First team honorees from Junction City included Reece Boland, Delani List and Rylee Zimmerman. The All-Academic First Team consists of those players with a 4.0 GPA or higher, while those with a 3.75 to 3.99 GPA received Honorable Mention.

Honorable Mention honorees from Junction City included Savannah Adams, Siera Bowman, Emily Buckland and Ryan Coffman.

To qualify for the First Team and Honorable Mention recognition the athletes had to be in good standing and have letter on the varsity for the 2016-17 volleyball season.