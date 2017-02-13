JCHS Campaign Meeting – Open to the Public

There will be a Junction City High School campaign meeting on Thursday, February 16th at the Geary County 4-H/Senior Citizens Building.

The meeting will be centered around the effort to gain community support in favor of a new high school at a new site.

Assembled by the school District, the Way Forward Steering Committee came to the decision to pursue a new high school at a new site. Their decision was presented to the Board of Education that detailed a desire to pursue a new school a cost not to exceed $105 million and with no increase to the mil levy. Board members voted 4 to 2 in favor of the effort.

A May 9th bond election has been scheduled in order for the Geary USD 475 School District to receive the 48% state aid necessary to complete the project. Without voter approval, the issue falls flat.

The campaign will work toward solid community approval ahead of the May 9th bond election.

The meeting on February 16th begins at 7:00 pm at 1107 S. Spring Valley Road. It is free and open to the public.