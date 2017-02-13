Manhattan Native Defends U.S. Against Cyber Threats While Serving in U.S. Navy

SAN DIEGO – A 1978 Manhattan High School graduate and Manhattan, Kansas native is serving the U.S. Navy as a member of Space and Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR).

As a business finance manager, Scott Schwab is responsible for the finances supporting the engineers. This support allows them to do their testing and work. He has been working with Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific operating in San Diego for the last three years.

According to Navy officials, SPAWAR develops, delivers and sustains communications and information capabilities for warfighters, keeping them connected at all times.

“I like working with the active duty and civilians alike,” said Schwab. “There is great camaraderie in the support of the war fighters.”

Schwab said He is proud to be a part of the command that helps protect the United States from cyber threats around the world.

“Working at SPAWAR means I am the leading edge for all cyber security in defense of the nation,” said Schwab. “We are leading the way.”

The men and women who comprise SPAWAR provide the hardware and software needed to execute Navy missions around the world. The team consists of more than 9,500 active duty military and civil service individuals. These professionals keep SPAWAR at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition to provide and sustain fleet capabilities.

Established in 1985, SPAWAR works to improve cyber warfighting capability and enhances technology on surface ships, aircraft and submarines.

“The work done by the military and civilian team at SPAWAR is unmatched,” said Rear Adm. David Lewis, SPAWAR Commander. “I am always impressed by the creativity, enthusiasm and patriotism these men and women exude every day. Not only do they enhance cybersecurity efforts, but they are constantly working to deliver innovation to the fleet by fielding new systems and new technologies as rapidly and effectively as possible.”