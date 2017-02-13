Obituaries – February 13, 2017

Fred Eugene Christensen, 80, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Valley View Senior Life Center in Junction City, KS.

Cremation has taken place. A graveside inurnment service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 at Milford Cemetery with Pastor Dirk Westerman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Milford Park and Recreations, c/o Michelle Stroh, P.O. Box 2206, Ft. Riley, KS 66442. A luncheon will take place at the Milford City Building following the inurnment services.