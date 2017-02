The Saint Xavier Rams boys basketball team defeated Northfield on Friday, February 10th to improve to 13 and 2 on the season. The score was 61-49.

The Rams will compete on February 14th at home taking on Flint Hills Job Corps at 6:00 pm and then on Thursday, February 16th at Heritage Christian.

The final game of the regular season is Tuesday, February 21st in Manhattan versus Manhattan CHIEF.