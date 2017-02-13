Suspect escapes after attempted burglary at Kansas Zoo

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating an attempted burglary.

Just after 1a.m. on Monday, a security guard at the Rolling Hills Zoo told authorities that he heard glass break and went to the lobby, where he saw a dark figure, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The suspect fled, leaving a dolly. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded with a K-9 unit but could not locate the alleged thief.

Soldan says the intruder was attempting to steal the ATM.

The suspect cut through the chain link fence, gaining access to the building where they broke a window to get to the ATM.