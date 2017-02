The catfish were biting at Milford Lake on Monday.

Outdoor enthusiast Rick Dykstra submitted these photos and information on fish caught on Monday at the reservoir.

Photos of Blue Catfish caught on Feb. 13, 2017.

The person holding the single Blue Catfish (Weighed 67.3 Pounds) is Kevin Dandliker of Wymore, NE. The other two are Rich Vernon of Centralia, KS and Adam Fleagle of Seneca, KS. The center person is Ryan Gnagy of Primetime Catfish Guide Service.