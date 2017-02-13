Valentine’s Day Sales Expected to Generate Billions

Valentine’s Day, dubbed the Hallmark holiday, is expected to generate consumer spending over $19 billion in the United States this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers were on track last year to eclipse $19.7 billion in Valentine’s Day related spending.

Some of the most common items to splurge on are diamonds, chocolate, flowers and champagne. Local retailers know that there will be a lot of last minute shoppers and they are prepared.

Mary Loehr, Owner of Mary’s Floral, 1034 W. 6th Street, said that in her 50 years of experience February 14th has always been a hectic day. Valentine’s Day is considered the second busiest holiday in the floral industry next to Mother’s Day.

“It is a lot of people coming into the shop, there are a lot of phone calls, and we’re doing our arrangements and getting them out the door and delivered as soon as possible,” said Loehr who adds that they begin preparing in December for Valentine’s Day.

Loehr said that this year she received a lot of orders in January for the “hallmark holiday” but she anticipates a lot of traffic in the store tomorrow.

If you’re in the market for some jewelry for your valentine, Stephanie Anderson, Co-Owner Vernon’s Custom Jewelry, said that there are some definite trends this year.

“We have Lafonn, that is very affordable, it is simulated diamonds set in sterling silver and it is bonded with platinum and retails starting at $100 – it is very popular in New York, and a lot of celebrities are wearing it; we also have pendants ranging from crosses, diamonds and hearts – and right now heart pendants are very popular,” said Anderson.

Vernon’s Custom Jewelry, 703 N. Washington Street, will attempt to ease the tension of last minute shopping with 20% off storewide, with the exception of repairs and loose diamonds.

According to Fortune, the following was the average consumer spending trends for major holidays in 2016.

Halloween: $74

Mother’s Day: $173

Valentine’s Day: $512

Christmas: $806

Whether you’re in the market for jewelry, chocolate, flowers, a night out or a night in you can find a special way to celebrate with your loved one.

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has a list of local businesses to suit your needs.