Williams Arraignment Continued

The Geary County District Court arraignment for Gabrielle “Gabby” Williams has been continued until March 24th at 9 a.m. Williams had been scheduled for arraignment on Monday ( February 13th ) but the hearing was continued until next month because the defense attorney was ill.

Williams was one of two charged in 2016 in connection with the January 2016 shooting death of David Phillips, 24, Manhattan at an 827 West 12th Street, Apartment C location. The allegations ranged from Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder to Aggravated Robbery and Felony Murder.

The County Attorney, Krista Blaisdell confirmed the arraignment for Williams had been continued.