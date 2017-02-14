‘Big Red One’ Offers Media Opportunity to find out what Major Training Event is all about

FORT RILEY, Kansas – The 1st Infantry Division is inviting members of the media to get an up-close look at the multifaceted, brigade-level training taking place now on Fort Riley. A mock battle will take place on the morning of Feb. 16 that will highlight an engagement featuring Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles facing off against a similarly equipped force.

Danger Focus II, which began at the end of January, is a month-long exercise joining together all battalions within the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div. It is designed to build leaders prepared for combat operations within a fully enabled live, constructive and virtual environment.

The exercise will better prepare “Dagger” brigade Soldiers for an upcoming rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. Similar to last year’s Warfighter Exercise conducted by the 1st Infantry Division headquarters, Danger Focus II pits the 2nd ABCT against a virtual, near-peer enemy.