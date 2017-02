There will be a Black History Month observance on Fort Riley on Wednesday, February 15th.

It will be at 11:45 am at Riley’s Conference Center. The program will feature educational displays, entertainment and a food sampling.

Retired SDC Brian Coleman, a former Big Red One soldier, and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) pre-discharge claims representative, will be the guest speaker.

This event is hosted by the 1st Infantry Division Equal Opportunity Program.