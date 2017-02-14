Employees return to work after hospitalized in Kan. from gas leak

RENO COUNTY – Fifteen of sixteen employees briefly hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at a Reno County manufacturing business on Monday returned to work Tuesday.

Fire crews evacuated employees from the building located in the 1600 Block of East Wasp Road south of Hutchinson after they confirmed elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

Employees thought something was wrong at the business and began complaining of headaches, according to Alex Birkenfeldt, SYT USA CEO.

Emergency room staff tested and treated employees and then sent them home.

Birkenfeldt said a gas heater responsible for the leak is being replaced.

The business manufactures fiberglass parts, according to Birkenfeldt.