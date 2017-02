February’s event is hosted by Symphony in the Flint Hills 2017.

The event will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a special screening of the documentary Prairie Suite: Symphony in the Flint Hills at 5:45 pm.

Those interested in attending should have RSVP’ed by Wednesday, February 8th by calling 620-273-8955 or emailing kelly@symphonyintheflinthills.org.

The 12th Annual Symphony in the Flint Hills concert will be held in Geary County on June 10, 2017.