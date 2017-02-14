Flu Season Prompts Implementation of Visitor Restrictions at GCH

In an effort to protect patients, visitors and employees during the influenza season, Geary Community Hospital (GCH) has implemented patient visitor restrictions effective immediately until further notice.

“We have seen an increase in positive influenza tests and it’s not just in our community, but statewide…this is something that we have implemented in the past merely just for precautionary reasons,” said Nikki Davies, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for GCH.

The following restrictions apply:

Children under 12 years of age may not visit.

DO NOT visit patients at the hospital if you are ill or have flu-like symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, muscle aches, fatigue or any other symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Visitors are limited to CLOSE FAMILY members only.

Employees and visitors are reminded to wash their hands often, before entering a patient room and prior to leaving the facility. Sinks and waterless hand sanitizer are available throughout the building.

Davies said that the infection control nurse will provide weekly updates of the number of cases of the flu in order to determine a timeline for lifting the restriction.