House Bill Aims to Prohibit Talking and Driving w/o Hands Free Device

A Kansas House Bill would prohibit the use of cell phones while driving statewide unless the driver is using a handheld device.

Tony Wolf, Geary County Sheriff said he would be in favor of the effort.

“I don’t think it would be a bad thing; right now with the City ordinance the way it is law enforcement is exempt, and in the past I’ve talked on the phone going down the road – and I have a hands free device inside my vehicle…it’s not really the act of talking on the phone or holding the phone up to your head [but] you get lost in the conversation,” said Wolf. “I’ve done that before, talking on the phone and driven down the road and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘where’d the last half mile go'”.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) submitted written testimony in support of the Bill stating that from 2009 to 2014 an average of 92 people died per year because of the use of an electronic device while driving; that’s about 25% of the total traffic – related deaths in Kansas.

Talking on a handheld device while driving is illegal in 14 states and Washington, D.C., according to the insurance institute for highway safety.

Driving and talking on the phone without a hands free device is illegal in Junction City; texting and driving is illegal in the entire state.