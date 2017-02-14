JCHS Campaign Meeting Thursday

The Board of Education has voted, and the new school issue will soon be up to the voters; community members are now rallying to gain support for a new high school project.

Terrah Stroda, Way Forward Steering Committee member, is working with the JCHS Campaign.

“The passion becomes easy when you’re talking about your school and you want to make sure that the future generations receive the same education that you received which allowed you to be a successful product,” said Stroda. “The focus needs to be making sure that the school reflects what’s happening inside of it.”

Many involved with the JCHS Campaign are former Blue Jays.

“As a Blue Jay, I think you’re taught how to be a leader, you’re taught how to produce a future and certainly I’m hoping to use those skills as we work on the election,” said Stroda.

The JCHS Campaign will host their first meeting this Thursday, February 16th at 7:00 pm at the 4-H/Senior Citizens Center in Junction City.

This Campaign Committee is working independently of USD 475.