GEARY COUNTY – One of Geary Community Hospital’s smallest patients recently participated in the American Heart Association’s Little Hats Big Hearts Campaign.

The campaign celebrates American Heart Month throughout February and is designed to raise awareness for the most common cause of childhood deaths, congenital heart defect. Each newborn at GCH will receive a red knitted hat to wear home and keep.

Little Hats, Big Hearts, honors babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way.

Thousands of hats are given to babies during American Heart Month to encourage and empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same.