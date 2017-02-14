Obituaries – February 14, 2017

Nancy Ann Burris, 74, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Valley View Senior Life Center in Junction City, KS.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Junction City.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington Street.

Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the First Baptist Church in Junction City, KS.