The annual Severe Weather / Storm Spotter presentation by the National Weather Service has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7th at the 4-H / Senior Center on South Spring Valley Road in Junction City.

Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges confirmed there is no cost to attend and the public is welcome. The presentation will last about 90 minutes.

Continuing ED hours will be available for law enforcement and EMT’s.