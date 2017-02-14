Voters to Decide Fate of New JCHS Project on May 9th

On May 9th the community will decide – the bond issue election for a new high school will go before voters.

Rebecca Bossemeyer, Geary County Clerk provided a timeline in preparation to the May 9th election.

“You’ve heard a lot about May 9th being the election, but for [us] we have to start mailing ballots out on March 25th – that is the 45 days prior to the election where we have to mail ballots to our overseas citizens,” said Bossemeyer.

April 18th will be the last day to register to vote for the May 9th election, if you are not already registered.

“April 19th is the first day that [we] can mail advanced ballots; April 28th will be the day that [we] have to begin in-person voting, but I always start that as soon as we’re ready – so I’m sure it will be earlier,” said Bossemeyer.

A bond issue election is required by the State to be presented before a community before the 48% State aid necessary to complete the proposed new high school project is granted.

Voters will be asked to consider and ultimately decide on a new high school at a new site, with a cost not exceed $105 million dollars with no increase to the mil levy.

Without voter approval, the issue falls flat.

Dates to remember:

March 25th: Ballots will be mailed to Geary County residents whom are overseas

April 18th: Last day to register to vote for May 9th election if not already registered

April 19th: Advanced ballots set to be mailed

April 28th: Tentative date for advanced in-person voting

May 9th: VOTE