Blue Jays, Lady Jays Fall to Topeka West

A. J. Range scored 18 points for the Junction City Blue Jays ( 4-13 ) from his post position, but it wasn’t enough as Topeka West defeated the Blue Jays 63-50 in the capitol city on Tuesday night.

Junction City coach Nate Schmitt noted when the Blue Jays get him the ball Range does a fantastic job. “We were doing that early on in the game. We were sticking to the game plan, we were having some success. He’s a college basketball player, he’s 6’4, over 200 pounds and when he gets the ball he does a pretty good job of scoring it. I just wish that we could get it to him more, but I thought he did an excellent job.

In the girls varsity game Topeka West rolled past Junction City ( 3-14 ) 51-35 . The Chargers outscored Junction CIty 26-15 in the second half to break open that game. Ally McKenzie led the Lady Jays with 15 points.

Junction City teams play at Seaman on Friday night.