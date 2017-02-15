JCEA / Geary County Schools Master Teacher Nominee Selected

The Master Teacher Committee of the Junction City Education Association and USD 475 Geary County Schools have announced the selection of Joan Hayden, Physical Education Teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, as the JCEA nominee from the school district for the 2017 Kansas Master Teacher Award sponsored by Emporia State University.

Hayden was selected for the nomination because she continues to exemplify teaching effectiveness, constructie service in the community, zeal in promoting the advancement of education and a sincere interest in professional organizations.

The Kansas Master Teacher Award will be announced later this year on the campus of Emporia State University.