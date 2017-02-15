Pampering, Education and Fun – Ladies Night Out

Every 80 seconds a woman falls victim to heart disease; that is 1 in 3 women that will die due to complications surrounding heart disease each year according to the American Heart Association.

Geary Community Hospital (GCH) officials are recognizing Women’s Heart Health Month and the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign to bring awareness to those statistics and treat local women to a fun evening.

“We came up with the idea of a ladies night out to get away from the monotony and the ‘rat race’ of running the kids around and cooking dinner, and kind of be a pampering night for ladies, but tie in an educational aspect with it as well of the importance of living heart healthy lifestyles,” said Nikki Davies, GCH Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women; Davies said that many are aware of the risks for men, but often leave out women.

“The reason for the Go Red for Women campaign, is because people think that [it] is just a killer in men; but cardiovascular disease and strokes causes one in three women’s death each year…those are staggering numbers that I think people don’t realize, that cardiovascular disease affects all of us in some form or another,” said Davies.

Local heart attack survivor Heather Ryan will share her story as the keynote speaker; and the first responders that saved her life will be on hand to share not only the story of how they were able to save Ryan, but their experience with those affected by the disease.

“This is a great way for us to reach out to the community and to promote heart healthy lifestyles and education about living heart healthy,” said Davies. “We have all different types of vendors ranging from small boutiques, clothing boutiques, salons that will be there providing massages and facials and different fun things for the ladies.”

Ladies Night Out, sponsored by GCH is on Tuesday, February 21st at 5:30 pm at the Courtyard by Marriott Convention Center in Junction City.

Door prizes, swag bags, and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be available. Women are encouraged to wear red.

Tickets to the event are $25; the last day to reserve tickets is Friday, February 17th. To reserve a ticket call the Marketing and Public Relations office at 785-210-3307, or stop by the hospital.