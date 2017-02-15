Sheriff’s Report

In the 24 hour period from 7:00 am Tuesday, February 14th to 7:00 am on Tuesday, February 15th the Geary County Sheriff’s Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 65 incidents, resulting in 23 cases, 16 citations, and 4 arrests.

Deputies responded to US Hwy 77 mile marker 159 in reference to a non-injury accident. David Wert, Milford, was traveling northbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 when he struck a deer.

Deputies arrested Nicholas Miller, Lawrence, KS at a 138 E. 8th street location on a Geary County District Court sentence to 30 days and a Geary County District Court warrant.

Deputies arrested Randy Tidens, Leewood, KS, at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Jackson County District Court warrant for failure to appear.