Wanted Kansas suspect arrested after high-speed chase

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a wanted suspect arrested after a brief high-speed chase.

Just before midnight Tuesday, a police officer recognized Camron Don Glover, 22, during a traffic stop for a minor violation in the 300 block of North Broadway in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Glover refused to stop and the chase reached speeds up to 90 miles-per-hour before he ditched his vehicle on South Kansas Avenue and attempted to flee on foot.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit by bringing in a K-9 unit.

The dog tracked Glover to a residence where he was picked up and booked for flee or attempt to elude by engaging in reckless driving, driving without a valid license, possession of an opiate and four counts of probation violation.

Glover was on a Saline County most-wanted list for multiple drug charges and violation of a protection from abuse order, according to Forrester.

On February 10, Saline County authorities asked for help to locate Glover on a felony probation violation warrant.