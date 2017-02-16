Apartment Fire Displaces Tenants

Junction City firefighters responded late Thursday morning to 115 West Spruce Street for a reported fire.

As of 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon, Terry Johnson, Junction City Fire Chief, said that investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

“We had a fire in the middle area (of 9 apartments), we had two apartments involved and as we were working to extinguish the fire it grew on us,” said Johnson. “We do have a lot of smoke exposure, or what we call smoke damage so everyone that’s here is going to have to be displaced; [we] have the Red Cross on the way.”

The building’s structure lent no favors to the firefighting effort.

“Our guys did an excellent job and knocked it out, and basically it was a roof built on top of a roof and that causes a lot of changes when the fire gets between there, it’s got a free run up and down the building – so that’s what we were battling; it made things a little difficult, but we got it,” said Johnson.

No injuries have been reported at this time.