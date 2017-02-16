Businessman wants to fix Topeka, will run for Kan. governor

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Kansas Businessman Wink Hartman announced his campaign for Kansas Governor on Wednesday.

Hartman is an oil industry business owner and GOP donor. He sought the 4th District seat in the U.S. House in 2010, but lost to Mike Pompeo in the Republican primary. Pompeo resigned to accept appointment as CIA director under President Donald Trump.

Watch his announcement here.

“After much consideration – and with the full support of my wife Libba – I have decided to seek the Republican nomination for Kansas Governor. The dysfunction in Topeka has hurt Kansas families, farms and businesses. I believe we need to elect a Governor with business common-sense who will make the tough decisions necessary to build the government Kansans deserve.

Simply put, career politicians in both parties have failed Kansas.

Gov. Sam Brownback can’t seek a third term, leaving the job open for the first time since Democratic Gov. Mark Parkinson declined to run in 2010.