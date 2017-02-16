Red Flag Warning for Thursday

The National Weather Service in Topeka Has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. This applies to Geary, Riley, Pottawatomie, Morris, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Douglas, Lyon, Osage, Franklin, Coffey and Anderson counties.

Thursday is expected to include winds from the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Humidity levels are expected to be relatively low Thursday afternoon.

Any fires that develop would likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.