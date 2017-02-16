Sen. Moran, Colleagues Urge HHS Secretary to Prioritize Rural Healthcare

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) joined U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) in calling on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price to prioritize healthcare in rural America.

“Access to healthcare in Kansas and small communities across the country is critical to the survival of rural America,” Sen. Moran said. “I am hopeful the new administration will recognize the unique challenges facing providers in rural areas and make certain policies are put in place that enhance, rather than impede their efforts in providing quality care. During my visits to hospitals across the state, I have had the opportunity to learn more about how they prioritize resources to deliver the best possible care, and I am optimistic that Sec. Price will keep their needs in mind.”

In a letter, the senators emphasize the importance of rural healthcare providers and their critical role in rural communities. The letter reads, in part, “As you take on this new leadership role at HHS, we request that you work with us to ensure that the federal government does not act as an impediment to providing health care in rural communities. Overreaching and onerous regulations from Washington disproportionately harm rural America. We believe that together we can enact and implement effective policies that help providers innovate in care delivery and enable them to make efficient use of available resources.”

Nationally, more than 80 rural hospitals have closed in recent years. Some estimates show another 700 rural hospitals are at risk of closure.

Sen. Moran is a member of the Senate Health Appropriations Subcommittee.

Click here to read the letter in full.