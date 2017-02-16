Two Arrested in Meth Bust

The Junction City / Geary County Drug Operations Group assisted by the Riley County Hazardous Materials Response team executed a search warrant at 1303 Spring Hill Road in Junction City on Wednesday after a month long investigation into the alleged manufacture of methamphetamine occurring at that residence. The Manhattan and Junction City Fire Departments also assisted with the investigation.

Police reported the arrest of Joshua D. Grilliot, 24, Junction City and Nicholas E. Bird, 28, Junction City on suspicion of Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine. Both were confined without bond at the Geary County Detention Center pending their first appearance in Geary County District Court.

The Drug Operations Group seized components used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Junction City / Geary County Drug Operations Group is a joint task force composed of members of the Junction City Police, Geary County Sheriff’s and Grandview Plaza Police Departments.

The Junction City Fire Department also issued a statement on the case saying they were notified by local law enforcement to assist with a possible hazardous materials incident as a result of the investigation for a potential meth lab cleanup in the 1300 block of Spring Hill Drive. They provided support for the Regional Hazardous Materials Response team from Manhattan Fire Department. The Junction City Fire Department was released from the scene 8 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries or damage was reported in connection with the incident.