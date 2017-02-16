USD 473 Driver Education

Chapman School District USd 473 will have a Driver Education Meeting for students and parents on Monday, March 6th.

The meeting will be at 7:00 pm in the Chapman Middle School commons area. To attend, students must either live in the District or be attending a USD 473 school and have completed 8th grade.

The meeting will provide information, have student sign-ups, payment of fees, and provide applications for Kansas Driver Education Permits.

Fees are $200.

Students that are interested in taking Driver Education this summer (2017) are encouraged to attend the meeting.

Fore more information contact Dr. Betty Ryan at 922-6555.