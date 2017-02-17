2017 Class 6A Regional Wrestling Tournament Results

Class 6A Regional Wrestling Tournament Results from the Salt Hawk Activities Center in Hutchinson, KS.

Click image below for direct link to results, and select Continue.

Live updates and results will also be available on 1420 KJCK – The Talk of JC Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th.

Tune in to 1420 AM on Friday at 2:51 pm, 3:22 pom, 3:51 pm, 4:22 pm, 4:51 pm, 6:10 pm, 6:20 pm, 6:40 pm, 7:10 pm, 7:20 pm, and 7:40 pm.

Saturday live reports will air from 8:43 am until 6:39 pm, with two reports every hour.