A new committee will undertake a campaign to seek voter approval of a bond issue to help fund a proposed new Junction City High School at a new location.

The panel Thursday night adopted a campaign slogan, said committee member Ashley King. She noted it is, “Constructing Success for JCHS.” King chairs the marketing subcommittee for the panel. “And we just kind of brainstormed what would be catchy and would draw people’s attention to what we’re doing.”

The committee will also work to get voter turnout for a May 9th bond issue election and for support of the proposal to build a new high school. The bond issue approval would qualify USD 475 for state aid to help pay for the project. The remainder of the funding would come from federal heavily impacted military aid received by the school district. There would be no increase in the property tax levy.