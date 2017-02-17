Details on Thursday Apartment Building Fire

The actual cause of a fire at a 115 West Spruce Street apartment building on Thursday is undetermined and still under investigation. But Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson reported that the origin of the blaze was a single area of origin to a metal conduit junction box adjacent to a ceiling fixture in the kitchen area in the apartment where the fire began.

Johnson noted that one occupant of the building was transported to Geary Community Hospital for difficulty breathing approximately two hours after the fire was extinguished. A firefighter was transported to the hospital for health issues relating to firefighting activities. He was evaluated and later released.

Upon arrival at the scene of the fire, Junction City police and firefighters began knocking on all apartment doors to alert any occupants that might have been inside.

An interior crew made entry into the apartment into the involved apartment, and shortly after that crew reported that there was fire in the attic. Fire crews pulled the ceilings down in the apartments adjacent to the fire apartment in order to push the blaze back towards the original fire room to prevent any further fire spread.

Due to the extent of the fire and overhaul, extensive damage occurred in three of the nine apartments. A hole ws cut in the roof during a check for extension of the fire. The hole was expanded due to the fact there were two separate roofs in the structure. All nine apartments in the complex were opened and smoke damage was visible in all apartments.

The fire investigation is being led by Firefighter / Fire Investigator Jason Lankas with Fire Captain / Investigator Randy Nabus and Firefighter / Fire Investigator Jeremey Sutton.

The Junction City Police Department assisted with scene security and traffic control, and the Junction City Public Works Department assisted with traffic control barriers to provide a safe work area for the JCFD.