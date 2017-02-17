Dieter Concert Hall Art Gallery Officially Open

ABILENE, FEBRUARY 17 – Great Plains Theatre is pleased to announce the opening of the Dieter Concert Hall Art Gallery within its walls. The gallery, currently featuring works from artists such as Jim Hagan, Anita Wong, and Inga Bow, hopes to encourage visitors to the theatre to make time to appreciate differing types of art. Art has many mediums, and the effect pieces can have differ from person to person.

The Dieter Concert Hall Art Gallery will be a constantly evolving gallery with an emphasis on local and regional talent, without precluding national or international artists. There are many talented artists in the region surrounding Abilene, and Great Plains Theatre hopes to develop relationships with artist from across the state to curate one of a kind exhibits.

The current exhibit is curated from a donated collection from Lorraine McClain, and presents scenes familiar to any who call rural Kansas their home, though maybe not as they’ve seen them before. With mixed styles, watercolors, oils and acrylics, and ceramics, these familiar landscapes are rendered new and unique against the ubiquitous backdrop of prairie with which Kansans are familiar.

“I greatly appreciate Lorraine and David McClain for donating these pieces to initiate the gallery. This idea has been in the works since we moved into the 401 Cottage location and we are thrilled that it has come to fruition,” said Elizabeth Weese, Executive Director of Great Plains Theatre. The Dieter Concert Hall Art Gallery was a passion project for Elizabeth, who is excited about the new experiences that the gallery provides for guests at the theatre.

When asked about the peculiar name for the gallery Elizabeth explained, “when we found the Dieter Concert Hall sign in the wreckage (the sign was originally presented in honor of GPT Patron, Ruth Dieter) after the fire we knew we had to save it. We hung it in the foyer of our new space, and daily it reminds us how far we’ve come in such a short time. What a wonderful way to honor the old while embracing the new by naming our new gallery the Dieter Concert Hall Gallery.”

All pieces, unless specifically set aside and marked, are available for purchase. Artists are encouraged to contact info@greatplainstheatre.com with any questions about exhibition within the gallery. So, when you come down to Great Plains Theatre, whether you’re coming for a movie, a play, to watch an improv show, or maybe it’s our weekly game night, peruse through the art on the walls, you may find your new favorite piece.