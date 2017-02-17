JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Geary County Friday Booking Photos

by 2 Comments

All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos.

Richard Goodrum (No Photo Available) – Taxation; drugs; no drug tax stamp for marijuana or cont substance, Felony possession of drug paraphernalia, Sale or possession w/intent to sell hallucinogen, Arrested 02/16.

This information is not criminal history. All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. JC Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@salinapost.com

  • Wynterbourne

    Can someone tell me who are these people and where are they coming from? Wonder if the live and work in JC or or they coming in from other communities / States because of the Fort or because we have a reputation of drug trafficking. If so, why is the drug traffic so high here? I’ve lived in JC for most of my life and it hasn’t been this bad since the 60s, 70s.

    • John

      I know a lot of them from when I use to go to the bars and they are from here. The drug traffic was terrible in the 90’s or did you forget? The thing now is when people get caught doing illegal stuff they want to rat on others so they don’t have to do any time.