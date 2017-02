The Geary County Historical Society hosted the Antiques Showcase at the Historical Museum on Friday evening.

The event is a local version of the popular Antiques Roadshow where guests bring in their prized possessions to be appraised, and also learn a bit of history.

Some of the items included in the showcase were a pottery vase valued at $275, a leather postcard, a middle eastern pot, a POW wood carved box, and an autographed Mickey Mantle baseball cap.

Photos of some of the items are below.