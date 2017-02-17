Kan. man jailed after man and woman stabbed, hospitalized

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a suspect for a stabbing and have made an arrest.

Just after 11p.m. on Wednesday police responded to a residence in the 400 Block of N.E. Grattan in Topeka after report of a stabbing, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and woman who had been cut by a suspect who fled the residence on foot. Emergency crews transported to the victims to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in the case Brian Downing, 35, Topeka, is in custody on requested charges of aggravated battery, according to police.