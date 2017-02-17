Kansas man hospitalized after vehicle hits tree, rolls

THOMAS COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. on Friday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Buick LeSabre driven by John C.Dierks, 69, Goodland, was westbound on Interstate 70 sixteen miles west of Colby.

The vehicle went off the roadway, crossed the median and the eastbound lanes. It struck a KDOT fence, a tree and rolled behind a tree row.

Dierks was transported to the hospital in Colby.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.