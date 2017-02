The Junction City Military Affairs Council will host the next monthly breakfast on Thursday, February 23rd at 7:30 am at the Geary County Convention Center.

The deadline to register for the breakfast is Friday, February 17th at 5:00 pm.

The breakfast is $12 per person, military service members are $10. The fee is payable by check or cash at the door or online here.

To make a reservation, contact the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce at 762-2632 or email them at info@jcacc.org.